iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 3.03% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $44,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,757,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN opened at $25.02 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

