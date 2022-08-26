Hypersign identity Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Hypersign identity has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Hypersign identity has a market capitalization of $42,645.04 and $56,944.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hypersign identity coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.
About Hypersign identity
Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.
Buying and Selling Hypersign identity
Receive News & Updates for Hypersign identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hypersign identity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.