HUSD Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. HUSD has a market cap of $159.49 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004761 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003786 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002452 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00128957 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00032494 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00081946 BTC.
HUSD Profile
HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.