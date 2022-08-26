HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.42

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $46.26 million and $3.01 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00128145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082416 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.