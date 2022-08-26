HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $546.60.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $16.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.33. 441,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.50 and its 200-day moving average is $387.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 259.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HubSpot by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 77.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

