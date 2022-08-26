H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HRB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.98. 8,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,212. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,821 shares of company stock worth $4,037,989 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

