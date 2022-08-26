Houston Korth Frost Purchases 10,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) SVP Houston Korth Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $14,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,558.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Houston Korth Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Houston Korth Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $15,100.00.

Usio Price Performance

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.50. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

USIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Usio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Usio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Usio by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Usio by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Usio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

