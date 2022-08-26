Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Cap Hits $1.28 Million

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $41,926.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00784121 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016473 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol
