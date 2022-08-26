Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Honeywell International Price Performance
Shares of HON opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $233.55.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honeywell International (HON)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.