HM Capital Management LLC Has $642,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $45,314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 52,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

