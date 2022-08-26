HM Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.6% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BA traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $166.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,181. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.