HM Capital Management LLC Buys 597 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UNH traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $539.44. 18,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,882. The stock has a market cap of $504.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

