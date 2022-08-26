HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Williams Companies worth $56,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,162,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $35.63. 32,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

