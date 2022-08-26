HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $77,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

