HighTower Advisors LLC Has $64.80 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,524 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $64,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.65. 2,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,293. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.49 and a 200 day moving average of $242.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

