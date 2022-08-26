HighTower Advisors LLC Has $50.15 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of American Water Works worth $50,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,099.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,393,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.57.

AWK stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.87. 2,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,867. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

