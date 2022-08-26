HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345,263 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $61,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $106,169,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after buying an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.14. 7,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,714. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

