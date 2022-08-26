HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $74,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.11. 3,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,356. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.