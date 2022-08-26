High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the July 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ HITI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.51. 107,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $106.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that High Tide will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

