High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,162,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,596,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCF opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

About High Income Securities Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%.

(Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

