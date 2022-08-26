Hibiki Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,452.00 (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0814 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a market cap of $755,102.69 and approximately $11,452.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769419 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016289 BTC.

About Hibiki Finance

Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hibiki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hibiki Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hibiki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

