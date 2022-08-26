HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

DINO stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,445 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

