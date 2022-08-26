Hertz Network (HTZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,424.00

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $244,052.43 and $2,424.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00784121 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016473 BTC.
Hertz Network Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
Hertz Network Coin Trading
