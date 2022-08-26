Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 353.0% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

HENOY stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 939,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,419. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Featured Stories

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

