Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €66.30 ($67.65) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($132.30). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.27.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

