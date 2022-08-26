Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

HSDT opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Further Reading

