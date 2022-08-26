Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 763.9% from the July 31st total of 548,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 34.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Transactions at Helbiz
In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella bought 79,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,204,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,557,168.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 659,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,911. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helbiz
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLBZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 1,748.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helbiz during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helbiz during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 3.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Helbiz Stock Down 7.1 %
Helbiz Company Profile
Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
Featured Articles
