Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Robert B. Engel Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,592,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

