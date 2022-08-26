Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 65,000 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,536,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,163. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.