Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 214,630 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,630 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $72,116,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $32,561,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,035,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 334,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,047,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 197,715 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,112,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,602. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

