Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 397,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 152,059 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.4% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,118 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

