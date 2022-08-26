Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of FTC Solar worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 293,444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 97,706 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

In other FTC Solar news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 11,031 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $54,162.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 389,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FTC Solar news, insider Patrick Cook sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $163,055.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $54,162.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 389,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,378,861 shares of company stock worth $6,173,836 in the last 90 days. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

