Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,558 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,435,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $76,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,289,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 260,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

