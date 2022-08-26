Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.29. 518,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,850,102. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

