Head-To-Head Survey: Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) & CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Global Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A -1,155.91% -100.39% CommScope -4.65% -105.05% 2.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Technologies and CommScope’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $10,000.00 416.90 -$4.23 million N/A N/A CommScope $8.59 billion 0.26 -$462.60 million ($2.29) -4.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

92.7% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CommScope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Global Technologies has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Technologies and CommScope, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CommScope 3 6 2 0 1.91

CommScope has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.41%. Given CommScope’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CommScope is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Summary

CommScope beats Global Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

(Get Rating)

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, Spectrum Access System, and Comsearch products to the macro and metro cell markets. The VCN segment offers Wi-Fi and switching, distributed antenna systems, licensed and unlicensed small cells, enterprise fiber, and copper infrastructures for campuses, venues, data centers, and buildings. The Home segment provides devices and related software, and management solutions that offer residential connectivity and services to subscribers, such as digital subscriber lines, cable modems, and telephony and data gateways; and set top boxes and software that support cable, satellite, and Internet protocol television content delivery, which include digital video recorders, high definition set top boxes, and hybrid set top devices. It offers its products and services through specialized resellers and distributors, satellite video distributors, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.