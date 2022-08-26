Head-To-Head Analysis: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) versus Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Research Solutions and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bread Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.22%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Bread Financial.

This table compares Research Solutions and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -3.94% -24.65% -7.68% Bread Financial 11.74% 22.88% 2.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Bread Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.62 -$280,000.00 ($0.04) -47.50 Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.63 $801.00 million $9.26 4.49

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Research Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

