Head-To-Head Analysis: Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 4.40% 23.97% 11.16% Sharing Economy International -1,601.17% N/A -102.64%

Volatility & Risk

Agilysys has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.9, indicating that its share price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

98.0% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Agilysys and Sharing Economy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $162.64 million 7.81 $6.48 million $0.22 230.60 Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 37.20 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agilysys and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

Agilysys beats Sharing Economy International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadium, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

