HC Wainwright Lowers ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $20.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $504.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.13. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.44% and a negative net margin of 199.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

