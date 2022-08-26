HC Wainwright Boosts Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Price Target to $5.70

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $5.20 to $5.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 6.5 %

UROY stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 276.06 and a quick ratio of 121.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.14 million, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 128,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 87,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,215,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 631,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

