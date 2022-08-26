Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX traded down $18.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.16.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

