Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,666. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $174.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.59.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

