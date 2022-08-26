Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $905,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLA stock traded down $11.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.47. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,339,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,025 shares of company stock worth $2,681,699 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

