Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $2.22 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 3.0 %

Home Depot stock traded down $9.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.62. 72,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,477. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

