Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.52. The company had a trading volume of 30,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

