Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.07. 39,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,538. The company has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

