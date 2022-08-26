Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 496.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

PXD stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.26. The company had a trading volume of 38,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.