Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 170,578 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 304,603.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,578 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for about 1.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Yum China by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Yum China by 38.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 3,028.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Yum China by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.61. 68,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,529. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

