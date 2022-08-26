Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 166 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.83. The firm has a market cap of $386.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

