Harmony Energy Income Trust’s (HEIT) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their not rated rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

HEIT opened at GBX 118.25 ($1.43) on Monday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 119 ($1.44).

Get Harmony Energy Income Trust alerts:

Harmony Energy Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.