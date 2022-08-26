Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDIW) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 10,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 11,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Up 7.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.